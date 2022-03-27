Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition "terrorists"

The junta accuses opposition armed forces of killing civilians and security forces in its resistance campaign, while activists say the military has killed hundreds in crackdowns since the coup. Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military seized power, upending a decade of tentative democratic and economic reforms.

More than 1,700 people have been killed and almost 13,000 arrested, according to the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).nti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning opposing the coup carrying signs saying "uproot the fascist military."