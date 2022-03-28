Ukraine conflict may hit China's exports

In February, before the conflict broke out, the consumer price indexes in European countries were already on the rise. In Germany, the CPI rose 5.1 compared with February 2021, in the United Kingdom it was up 6.2 percent, while in France it rose by 3.6 percent. After the conflict broke out and sanctions were imposed against Russia, their CPIs have soared even higher.

That's especially bad news for ordinary Europeans because their tax rate is rather high and the ordinary people's income after tax is barely enough for daily consumption. Worse, many European governments were already subsidizing local people and are no longer able to raise subsidies any more. If the high inflation continues, there might be social crises emerging.

In terms of energy, Europe is highly dependent upon Russia. Many EU members are trying to find alternatives to Russian oil and gas, but the other suppliers are reluctant to increase their production because they fear once the sanctions are canceled in the future they might face a production surplus.

The United States and the European Union are discussing about the former ensuring energy supplies to the latter in the coming two years, but no one dares to increase production by too high a percentage within a short period.