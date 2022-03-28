Sun, April 03, 2022

Myanmar military vows to crush terrorist groups and their supporters until peace and stability is restored: SAC chairman

The Myanmar military will crack down on the terrorist groups killing civilians and health, education and administrative personnel and threatening the life security of the people wishing to live in peace and the organizations aiding and abetting them until the peace and stability is restored without discussing or negotiating with them, said Chairman of the State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

He made the comment during a speech at the parade of the 77th Anniversary Armed Forces Day held in Nay Pyi Taw today.

“Our military has to be cracking down on the internal insurgency and terrorism. We will not meet or negotiate with the terrorist groups who are unreasonably killing civilians and health, education and administrative personnel and threatening the life security of the peace-loving people and the organizations aiding and abetting them. We will be crushing them until the peace and stability is restored. I want to say that the governments and militaries in global countries do not usually meet and discuss with any terrorist organization,” the Senior General said. 

He warned the ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) not to support acts of terrorism and the terrorist organizations and to live within the framework of law. He also called for the cultivation of Union spirit and the ultimate aim of establishing a Union based on democracy and federalism.

“I solemnly vow that the military will protect the interests of all the citizens without accepting any act to harm the Our Three Main National Causes. We will pay attention to ending the armed conflict for lasting peace,” Senior General Min Aung Hlaing added.

He said Myanmar had the armed organizations that emerged before and after the country’s independence due to their differences in politics, ethnicity and ideology as well as those that emerged after the transition to multi-party democracy in 2011 and those that emerged after the 2020 elections. The ongoing terrorist acts are the legacy of the EAOs, he pointed out.

“The military will hold talks with both signatories and non-signatories to the nationwide ceasefire agreement (NCA) without preconditions, except for the terrorist groups and their supporters,” the Senior General said.

Published : March 28, 2022

By : Eleven Media

