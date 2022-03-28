Sun, April 03, 2022

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine dwindling, health official says

The amount of humanitarian aid arriving in Ukraine is beginning to wane even as the Russian bombardment persists, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Oleksii Iaremenko said on Sunday (March 27).

Speaking in a cargo warehouse near Warsaw's Chopin airport during delivery of medical equipment facilitated by charity Direct Relief, Iaremenko said more support was desperately needed.

He said he hoped the decrease was due to "some pause to find new resources" and said support should be given now, rather than delaying weeks or months.

Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe said the group was working to give the Ukrainian healthcare system more support in taking care of traumatic injuries

The shipment bound for Ukraine included everything from metal beds to gauze to asthma inhalers and oxygen concentrators.

The conflict in Ukraine has caused a humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of the country's population, according to the United Nations.

Moscow says it is conducting a "special military operation" with the aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour, and denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia has invaded Ukraine without provocation.

Published : March 28, 2022

By : Reuters

