If Ferdinand Marcos Jr. becomes president

If Marcos Jr. wins in the May 2022 presidential election, as the opinion polls project, it is fair to ask what will happen to the cases against the Marcoses that have remained unresolved. These have hardly moved over the last three decades largely because of clever legal manoeuvring by their highly-paid lawyers.

I quote from a recent Business World column (BW, 3/17/22) by former Bangko Sentral deputy governor Diwa C. Guinigundo: “Some 942 items of real property worth P29.1 billion are still under court litigation. We are also running after 914 items of personal properties like corporations, aircraft, and paintings worth P96.9 billion. All in, P125.98 billion is 2.5% of our annual budget.”

And then there is the matter of unsettled estate tax liabilities, now amounting to P203.81 billion. Guinigundo continues: “Marcos Jr. and his spokesman’s reasoning that the tax obligation could not be settled all these years because the amount is yet to be settled between the BIR and the Presidential Commission on Good Government, does not hold water.” Citing a source from the BIR, he says that “as early as 1997, the judgment on the tax case had become final and executory.”

It is good to know that the BIR has not been forgotten. BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay confirms that as recently as Dec. 2 last year, they sent a demand letter to the Marcos heirs concerning their still unpaid tax liabilities. If Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can repeatedly ignore the BIR as executor of the Marcos estate, do we expect him to be more law-abiding when he becomes president?

In highly unequal societies like ours, the scales of justice have generally tipped in favour of those who are in possession of political and economic power. The Marcoses are not known to be modest in their use of power. More than the redemption of the family name, we can assume that it is the resolution of these pending cases under more favourable circumstances that is at the root of Marcos Jr.’s bid for the presidency.

Alongside these cases — all involving huge amounts of money and property — are the longstanding claims of the Marcoses to portions of the wealth of Marcos Sr.’s former cronies. If Marcos Jr. becomes president, there would be no need for the family to resort to expensive and prolonged litigation to get back what they believe is theirs.

Yet the irony of it all — and this may be what is fueling Marcos Jr.’s support among the poor and oppressed in our society — is that the prospective return of a Marcos to Malacañang is being depicted, telenovela style, as redemption for past humiliation, and a vicarious balm for the pains of popular discontent.

Randy David

