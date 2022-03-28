Cash-strapped Sri Lanka asks China for urgent food aid

The Embassy stated: “The year 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. The two countries share a tradition of helping each other and sharing weal and woe with each other. At the request of the Sri Lankan government, upon the current difficulty of food shortage in the island, the Chinese government decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice as emergency food aid to the brotherly people of Sri Lanka, with a total value of about 2.5 million US dollars (including freight expense).