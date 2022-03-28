Sun, April 03, 2022

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka asks China for urgent food aid

China has offered 2,000 metric tonnes of rice free of charge, following cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s request for urgent food aid.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson said that Ambassador Qi Zhenhong recently informed Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa of their decision to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka, experiencing difficulties, and assured the Premier that China would continue to support the island’s development, within its capacity.

 

The Embassy stated: “The year 2022 marks the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact. The two countries share a tradition of helping each other and sharing weal and woe with each other. At the request of the Sri Lankan government, upon the current difficulty of food shortage in the island, the Chinese government decided to provide 2,000 tonnes of rice as emergency food aid to the brotherly people of Sri Lanka, with a total value of about 2.5 million US dollars (including freight expense).

 

The continuously raging COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatically changing international situation have further worsened the global food shortage and shipping capacity. Against this backdrop, the technical teams, from both countries, will work closely to finalise the production and shipment arrangements and deliver the aid to Sri Lanka at an early date. As always, China will continue to support Sri Lanka’s social and economic development within its capacity.”

Published : March 28, 2022

By : The Island

