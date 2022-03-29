[Cambodia] Gov’t, military staff to receive holiday allowance

According to a sub-decree signed by Prime Minister Hun Sen on March 25, the allowance will be provided to all of the Kingdom’s 500,000 civil servants at an estimated cost to the government of $8 million. The allowance will be split, with 50,000 riel for Khmer New Year and another 50,000 riel for Pchum Ben Festival.

Beneficiaries include those who are employed by the legislature, judiciary, National Police of Cambodia, Ministry of Interior, Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, National Audit Authority, National Election Committee and the Cabinet.

The allowance will also be offered to local government civil servants and officials. Members of the boards of the municipal, provincial, district and commune or those of equivalent rank, employees of the People's Office in the sub-national administration, village chiefs, village deputy chiefs, village members, contracted officials and staff working at the national and sub-national levels, former civil servants who are now retirees and those with disabilities, veterans of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and former officers of the National Police of Cambodia will be eligible for the payout.

The families of civil servants with disabilities and veterans will also be provided with this allowance as a one-off payment.

The prime minister instructed ministries, national institutions and sub-national administrations to submit the number of eligible officials to the Ministry of Economy and Finance “as a matter of urgency for the ministry to prepare additional budgeting loans and ensure that this subsidy is implemented on time,” he said.