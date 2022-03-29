Amnesty International documents rights violations by Russia in Ukraine invasion

Abductions and forced displacement of Ukrainians to Russia, which the UN Human Rights Office has documented, if proven to be true, "is clearly a war crime and is absolutely prohibited under the Geneva conventions," Struthers said.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, has urged Ukrainian soldiers to stop documenting Russian soldiers being held as prisoners of war, as it was also a violation of their rights.

Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest European conflict since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million Ukrainians flee abroad, left thousands dead or injured and isolated Russia's economy.

In Russia, Amnesty International has observed the further dwindling of rights, with arrests and fines of civilians who have protested against the war, and new legislation that punishes individuals calling it an "invasion" as opposed to a "special military operation".

Struthers has warned of total disinformation, with the last of independent media having shut down after warnings or threats of imprisonment.

A Russian court found prominent Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny, guilty of large-scale fraud last March 22. Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.