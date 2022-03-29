Fighting north of Kyiv ongoing despite Ukrainian gains, says Zelenskiy

The town of Irpin had been retaken by Ukrainian forces who were making advances but Russian troops remained in control of the northern Kyiv region, he said.

Speaking in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy also urged Western nations to toughen sanctions quickly against Russia, including an oil embargo, to stop Moscow from having a free hand to escalate its measures against his country.

The clearly irritated president said the West had miscalculated last year in delaying sanctions and the invasion had followed.