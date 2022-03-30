Govt plane to bring Ukrainians fleeing conflict to Japan

A large number of Ukrainians have escaped to Poland in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to dispatch Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa to Poland as a special envoy aboard a government plane as early as Friday.

The government plans to allow Ukrainian refugees to travel to Japan with the justice minister on his return flight.

The Foreign Ministry is assessing the number of Ukrainians in Poland who might want to come to Japan.

Furukawa is expected to visit Poland from April 1 to 3. He plans to meet with high-ranking Polish government officials and examine the circumstances of the country accommodating Ukrainian refugees.