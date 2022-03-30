Sun, April 03, 2022

international

Govt plane to bring Ukrainians fleeing conflict to Japan

The government is working on a plan that would transport Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Poland to Japan aboard a government plane, should they want to do so, government sources said.

A large number of Ukrainians have escaped to Poland in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to dispatch Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa to Poland as a special envoy aboard a government plane as early as Friday.

The government plans to allow Ukrainian refugees to travel to Japan with the justice minister on his return flight.

The Foreign Ministry is assessing the number of Ukrainians in Poland who might want to come to Japan.

Furukawa is expected to visit Poland from April 1 to 3. He plans to meet with high-ranking Polish government officials and examine the circumstances of the country accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : March 30, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Yoon's office works out initial budget for presidential office relocation

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.