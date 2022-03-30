Disillusioned Ukrainians offer dead girl’s shoes to Scholz ‘to sell to Russia’

Several dozen Ukrainians, among them refugees and children, placed a pair of shoes they said had belonged to a now-dead six-year-old Ukrainian girl called Tatyana outside the chancellery.

“These shoes are completely new. She didn’t have a chance to wear them. So we brought them to Olaf Scholz and we propose to him to sell them to Russia as he is selling goods to Russia,” protester Iryna Zemlyana said outside the chancellery.