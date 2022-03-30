Pentagon views Russian claim of withdrawal from Kyiv with skepticism

"Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yes, we think so. Small numbers," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

Kirby also told reporters that U.S. troops in Poland were "liaising" with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but it was not training "in the classic sense."

Kirby did not provide details on what exactly the interactions entail.

Kirby added that additional aircraft, including 10 F-18 jets, and more than 200 personnel would be headed to eastern Europe, including Lithuania.