Germany declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

Habeck said that the team, which includes members of his ministry, the German network regulator, and network operators, would closely monitor the situation "so that - if necessary - further measures could be taken to increase supply security."

The head of German network regulator Bundesnetzagentur, Klaus Mueller, in a tweet said the early warning aimed to avoid a deterioration of supply and urged consumers and industry to prepare for "all scenarios."

If there is a gas supply disruption and Germany does not secure enough gas, the industry will be hit first. It accounts for a quarter of German gas demand.

Private households will have priority over the industry, while hospitals, care facilities, and other public sector institutions with special needs would be the last to be affected by the disruption.