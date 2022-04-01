S.Korea, US approve directive to rewrite war plan, begin process in earnest

Tri-CHOD meeting among S.Korea, US, Japan

South Korea’s JCS chairman also met Gen.Milley and Chief of Staff for Japan’s Joint Staff Gen. Koji Yamazaki for a Tri-CHOD (chief of defense) conference held Wednesday morning at the US Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters.



The agenda topics for the trilateral meeting were the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, “regional security challenges, and the ironclad commitment of the US to defend” both Japan and South Korea.



“The military leaders shared a common understanding on the significance of enhancing regional security through close trilateral cooperation and coordination,” a trilateral joint statement read.



The three also had an extensive discussion on “multilateral cooperation and training in order to enhance the peace and stability in the Free and Open Indo-Pacific region and to expand the security cooperation,” according to the statement.



The senior military leaders “agreed to strengthen the trilateral cooperation to achieve these objectives.”



Another South Korean military official, on condition of anonymity, said Thursday that the three countries have “closely discussed ways to respond to North Korea’s missile threat,” adding that there have been ongoing and “sufficient trilateral security cooperation.”



But the official clarified that the three countries “have never discussed trilateral military exercises” against North Korea’s missile threat, which the Moon Jae-in government considers as one step further from the current South Korea-US-Japan security coordination.



The enhanced and expanded trilateral coordination is a key part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.



Washington seeks to “cooperate closely through trilateral channels” on North Korea issues and align the three countries’ regional strategies in a trilateral context.



But Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo have not set the date for an in-person trilateral defense ministerial meeting, although they agreed to hold the talks on a mutually determined future date.

By Ji Da-gyum

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).