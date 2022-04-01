Malaysia's rubber glove exports projected to grow 12-15% in 2022

MARGMA president Dr Supramaniam Shanmugam said based on the forecast revision by the association on Dec 4, 2021, Malaysia is expected to supply 65 per cent of the global supply, or 294 billion gloves, this year, followed by China (20 per cent), Thailand (10 per cent) and Indonesia (three per cent).

It anticipated global demand for rubber gloves for the year to be at 452 billion units, or 14,333 gloves used every second.

"As the awareness on hygiene, cleanliness and safety increases globally, we are optimistic that demand will continue to grow as the industry innovates new types of gloves for the use of the food and beverages industry in handling food items, and the semiconductor sector to better protect electrical and electronic components from contamination.

"Besides, the surge in global and aging population including the United States and Japan is likely to result in more nursing homes and housewives utilising more of the disposable gloves," he said during the association’s Industry Brief 2022 hybrid session here today.

He said MARGMA, however, is not able to provide the projected export revenue value as price movements are constantly volatile.

In the briefing session, Supramaniam noted that MARGMA members are also focusing on five key matters, namely remediation fees to free foreign workers from debts, upgrade of hostels for local and foreign workers, minimum wage to improve the lives of workers, Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA) audit, and self-regulation via code of conduct.