Xi asks EU to adopt independent China policy

Speaking in a virtual meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi highlighted the need for the two sides to step up communication over bilateral ties and on major issues concerning global peace and development, and play a constructive role in adding stabilizing factors to a turbulent world.

Noting the consistency and continuity of China's EU policy, the president called on the EU to form its own perception of China, adopt an independent China policy, and work with China for the steady and sustained growth of China-EU relations.

Xi recalled his visit to the EU headquarters eight years ago, when he suggested that China and Europe work together to build a bridge of friendship and cooperation across the Eurasian continent, foster a China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization and forge a China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership of greater global influence.

China's vision remains unchanged, and the vision has become more relevant under the current circumstances, he said.

Despite challenges and difficulties last year, the two sides have secured new progress in bilateral ties and attained new results in cooperation, he said.

It has been proven that China and the EU share extensive common interests and a solid foundation for cooperation, and that only through cooperation and coordination can the two sides resolve problems and rise to challenges, the president said.

By XU WEI