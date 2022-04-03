Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Raman Dawadi of Mulpani, on the northwestern rim of Kathmandu, was in a holiday mood, as it was Saturday. But he learned that there soon would be a fuel crisis.

The 22-year-old rushed to the nearest fuel seller to fill his motorcycle tank. But the petrol station was closed.

“I went to at least four fuel stations only to find them closed,” said Dawadi. “However, after burning some more petrol, I found one station at Jadibuti that was selling petrol. And the line was too long.”

According to Dawadi, he waited for around two hours to get the fuel.

“I don’t usually have my tank full. But I thought who knows when there will be shortages,” he said.

Like Dawadi, hundreds of people on Saturday queued up at various petrol stations in Kathmandu Valley, fearing shortages.

“While scrolling Facebook, I saw a post of people waiting in long queues for fuel,” said a man who didn’t wish to disclose his name at Sajha Petrol Pump in the Pulchowk area. “I am in this queue for about half an hour. I think it will take another half-hour as the line is too long.”

He was carrying two 2.25-liter empty bottles also hoping to get some extra fuel for his motorcycle.