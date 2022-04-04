India eases pressure on SLPP govt. by delivering 40,000MT of diesel

It may be recalled that the Export Import Bank of India and the Government of Sri Lanka signed a US$ 500 million Line of Credit Agreement for purchase of petroleum products on 2 February 2022. The Agreement was signed by Treasury Secretary, Mr. S.R. Attygalle, from the Sri Lankan side, and Chief General Manager of EXIM Bank, Mr. Gaurav Bhandari, from the Indian side.

Further, in response to a separate and urgent request from the Government of Sri Lanka, extension of a credit facility of USD 1 billion for supply of essential items, including food and medicines, has been finalised and the first shipments of rice, under this facility, is expected to reach Sri Lanka soon. Earlier in January this year, India had provided financial assistance to Sri Lanka that included a credit swap of US$ 400 million and deferment of an Asian Clearing Union payment of over US$ 515 million. In cumulative terms, Indian support to the people of Sri Lanka, in the first quarter of 2022, is in excess of US$ 2.5 billion.

In view of the urgent nature of Sri Lanka’s requirement, India worked overtime to expeditiously finalise and start implementing both the lines of credit, within weeks.

The Government of India also continues to encourage efforts towards medium to long term capacity creation through enhanced Indian investment in Sri Lanka in key sectors that include ports, renewable energy, manufacturing, etc.”