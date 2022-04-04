Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces she will not seek second term

"There is only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my top priority. They think it is time for me to go home," Lam told a regular press briefing.

The leadership election was pushed back from March 27 to give the government time to battle a COVID outbreak that has infected more than a million of the 7.4 million people in the former British colony.

Lam, born in British-ruled Hong Kong in 1957 and a life-long civil servant who describes herself as a devout Catholic, took office in 2017 as Chief Executive with a pledge to unite a city that was growing increasingly resentful of Beijing's tightening grip.

Two years later, millions took to the streets in sometimes violent anti-government protests that ultimately led Beijing to implement a sweeping national security law in June 2020, giving it more power than ever to shape life in Hong Kong.

Lam, in remarks to a group of businesspeople at the height of the unrest in 2019, said that if she had the choice she would quit, adding that the chief executive "has to serve two masters by the constitution, that is the central people's government and the people of Hong Kong."

The "political room for manoeuvring is very, very, very limited," she added in an audio recording obtained by Reuters.