'Now or never': World has climate solutions but must act fast to avoid overheating, says UN panel

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak before 2025 to limit dangerous climate change.

But it also says solutions are at hand, that nations are taking action and some key green technology costs have plunged in recent years.

In short, there is hope, and climate policies can be positive for economic development.

For example, from 2010 to 2019, the unit costs of solar energy plunged 85 per cent, wind energy 55 per cent and lithium-ion batteries 85 per cent, says the report. During this same period, solar deployment expanded 10 times, and it was 100 times for electric vehicles.

"We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming," said IPCC chairman Hoesung Lee, adding that he was encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. But much more was needed.

The report by the IPCC's Working Group III (WGIII) focuses on cutting emissions, as well as costs, methods and the impact on sectors and technologies.

It is the IPCC's third and final instalment of a multi-year assessment on the science, impact and solutions to climate change. It is the most contentious of the three reports.

This is because it deals with issues that are among the hardest to tackle when facing manmade-climate change: the need to shift away from fossil fuels, the speed at which it needs to happen and the huge costs in rewiring the global economy by going green, especially for poorer nations.