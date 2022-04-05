Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

Once the hometown of Russian and Soviet rocket scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Kaluga remains a key hub for Russia's aerospace industry, but today the city relies on more down-to-earth business.

The Kaluga region, 190 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Moscow, says it has attracted more than 1.3 trillion roubles ($15 billion) in investment, mostly foreign, since 2006.

But Western sanctions imposed in recent weeks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have exacerbated lingering component shortages and halted production at two flagship car plants, Germany's Volkswagen and Sweden's Volvo.

A third, the PSMA Rus plant is a joint venture between Stellantis and Mitsubishi that employs 2,000, may halt production soon due to a lack of parts, Stellantis' chief executive said last Thursday (March 31). "It is not clear what will happen. They don't give us any concrete information," said Pavel Terpugov, a welder at the PSMA Rus plant.

Terpugov said he needs twice as much money to buy groceries than before the sanctions. Analysts have forecast that Russian inflation could soar to 24% this year, while the economy may shrink to 2009 levels.