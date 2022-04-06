Biden's Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed Thursday, says Senate majority leader

Senate Republicans, most of whom have opposed Jackson's nomination, could potentially delay a final vote until Friday.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he intends to use the upcoming full floor debate to discuss "why Judge Jackson's apparent judicial philosophy is not well suited to our highest Court."

McConnell also warned that Biden would have to tack to the center if he expects to fill another vacancy on the Supreme Court should Republicans win back control of the Senate in the midterms.

Jackson, 51, was nominated by Biden late February to succeed liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is about to retire this summer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that Biden "is looking forward to Judge Jackson getting confirmed."