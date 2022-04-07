MAI plans special flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Guangzhou, Kolkata and Delhi in April

The MAI will fly to Bangkok weekly on every Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, to Singapore weekly on every Mondays and Saturdays and to Kolkata and Delhi on scheduled dates.
From April 1, passengers, who have received a full dose of COVID-19 vaccine, will no longer need to show entry approval and quarantine upon arrival in Singapore.
Due to the large number of passengers visiting to Thailand from Myanmar during the Thingyan period in 2022, almost all of Yangon-Bangkok-Yangon flight tickets and Yangon-Singapore-Yangon flight tickets have been sold.
Currently, two domestic airlines, the state-owned Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) and Myanmar Airways International (MAI), are flying the Yangon-Bangkok route.
"After not traveling abroad for a long time, I inquired to buy a Yangon-Bangkok flight ticket for a visit and work in Bangkok during the Thingyan festival and I have been informed that almost all of the tickets are sold out," said a passenger who was trying to buy a flight ticket to Thailand during the Thingyan festival.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus, all temporary visa restrictions on tourists coming to Myanmar from around the world have been extended until March 31, according to a press release from the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued temporary entry restrictions on tourists visiting Myanmar to implement more effective prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic, and all of them have been extended until March 31, 2022.
Currently, as the COVID-19 confirmed cases, infection rate and mortality rate have dropped significantly, Myanmar needs to develop its international tourism industry and attract more foreigners and tourists to Myanmar and to make it easier for Myanmar citizens to enter the country, a temporary restriction on international flights will be set until April 16, and regular flights will be allowed to resume on April 17 in accordance with the COVID immigration requirements.
Foreigners (including diplomats and staff from UN agencies) should visit the nearest Myanmar embassy or consulate abroad to be exempted from visa restrictions if they are to arrive in Myanmar by relief or special flight due to emergency government duty or unavoidable circumstances.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : Eleven Media
