Thailand among 4 nations facing US probe for helping China avoid solar panel tariff

US solar firms divided

Auxin's complaint and the Commerce Department's decision to pursue it have laid bare a major rift within the solar energy industry in the U.S. Many of Auxin's competitors, who would seem to suffer from the same disadvantages the company describes, have come out against the Commerce Department's actions, as have industry trade groups.

In a joint op-ed, Tom Kuhn, president of the Edison Electric Institute; Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association; and Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said the future for solar energy in the United States would be bleak if tariffs were applied to solar panels coming from the four named countries.

"Make no mistake — if the complainant is successful, solar energy will become as much as two to three times more expensive than it was just one year ago, setting back our efforts to achieve independence, putting hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs at risk along with the Biden administration's renewable energy goals," they wrote.

"If these tariffs are applied, we expect that far less solar generation will be installed in the U.S. during the four years of the Biden administration as compared to previous administrations," they added.

In a statement, Auxin CEO Mamun Rashid called the warnings of the trade groups "classic fearmongering tactics" and said, "We are grateful Commerce officials recognized the need to investigate this pervasive backdoor dumping and how it continues to injure American solar producers."

The dilemma for Biden administration

The solar panel case presents a dilemma for the Biden administration because it puts two of the president's priorities in conflict: assuring a level playing field for U.S. manufacturers, and leading the country to a carbon-neutral energy future.

The relationship between solar panel manufacturers in the United States and those in China is a complicated one. On the one hand, foreign-made solar panels made with Chinese parts are in direct competition with U.S.-made panels. However, U.S. solar firms rely on some of those same Chinese firms for raw materials and components.

Industry officials warned that even the possibility of sanctions being placed on panels imported from the four named countries would cause the rollout of solar energy products in the U.S. to slow dramatically because of uncertainty about costs. This in turn would make it more difficult for the Biden administration to meet its climate goals.

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen said the Biden administration should look to other ways of supporting U.S. solar energy companies.

"I'm disappointed that the administration is initiating this investigation because we should be repealing existing solar tariffs, not exploring adding new tariffs," she told The Hill newspaper on March 28. "Direct assistance to American solar manufacturers would be much more meaningful to our domestic solar industry than a trade investigation or tariffs that will only increase consumer costs, threaten good-paying jobs, and set us even further back from our climate goals."

VOA