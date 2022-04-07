U.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices

In the same time frame, U.S. gasoline futures have fallen more than 7% to $3.07 a gallon as international crude prices have dropped more steeply, about 8%, to about $103.70 a barrel.

Executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP America, Shell USA, Devon Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources testified virtually, despite DeGette's invitations to do so in person.

Chevron's Chief Executive Mike Wirth said fuel prices are set by market dynamics that companies have little control over.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been struggling to tackle rising consumer prices at the pumps and at grocery stores, a vulnerability for his fellow Democrats as they seek to maintain razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.

The Biden administration's sanctions on Moscow include a U.S. ban on Russian energy imports and the president has said the higher fuel prices result partially from Russia's invasion.

Biden last week urged oil companies to boost output and service American families instead of investors, as he announced a record release of crude oil from strategic reserves.