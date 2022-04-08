All-Black team set to climb Everest

On May 1, 1963, Jim Whittaker became the first American to climb the world’s highest peak— Mt Everest.

On August 28, the same year, Martin Luther King, an American civil rights activist and Baptist minister, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech calling for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.

It took four decades for the first Black climber to summit Everest.

On May 26, 2003, Sibusiso Emmanuel Vilane of Swaziland became the first black person to summit Everest, according to mountaineering statistics of the government.

Come May, a 11-member all-Black team has set its eyes on the world’s tallest peak.

The project aims to promote racial equity in the great outdoors by summiting Everest.

“We believe our project will encourage people of colour to not just dream big, but simply get outside,” Philip Henderson, a native of California, the leader of the 11-member all-Black expedition team, told journalists in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

“We want to tell the world that we build the community and we are also a part of the community.”