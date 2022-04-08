Germany will need some time to implement Russian coal ban - Scholz

The EU's ambassadors agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on Russian coal deliveries and closure of EU ports to Russian ships.

Scholz said the sanctions were a "big, decisive further step", adding that the sanctions showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was destroying the future of his own country with the invasion of Ukraine.

The package includes a 120-day wind-down period to give EU member states time to find alternative suppliers.

"We will need to use this period," Scholz told a news conference following a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.