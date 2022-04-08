Pakistan PM Khan's faces no-confidence vote

The former cricket star had moved to break up the lower chamber ahead of a no-confidence vote against him that he had looked destined to lose. When opposition parties united against Khan last week to push for the no-confidence motion, the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, threw out the motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

The court has said in its judgment that the vote should now go ahead. Thursday's ruling in the capital Islamabad could spell the premature end of Khan's tenure in a country where no elected leader has finished their full term in office.