U.S. Senate confirms first African American woman for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Xinhua) -- At age 51, Jackson has sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit - often referred to as the nation's second most powerful court - since June 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced in late February the nomination of Jackson to succeed liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is about to retire this summer.

Jackson will not be sworn in until after Breyer leaves the post.

Biden and Jackson watched the Senate vote, which fell largely along party lines, from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Thursday afternoon.