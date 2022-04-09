Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

"Our study reveals that the cancer cell's behavior is also controlled by the microbes hiding inside tumors, the majority of which were originally thought to be sterile," said the paper's senior author Cai Shang with the laboratory.

Cai and his collaborators used a mouse model of breast cancer with significant amounts of living bacteria inside cells, similar to human breast cancer.

The bacteria in the cancer tissue is about 10 times richer than those in normal mammary tissue, according to the study published on Thursday in the journal Cell.

They found that the microbes can travel through the circulatory system with the cancer cells and those passenger bacteria are able to regulate the network of cellular actin, a protein that participates in many kinds of cell movement, including muscle contraction.