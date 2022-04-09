Russia rejects Donetsk attack claim, says missiles used by Ukrainian army

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday published the Russian Defence Ministry’s statement on its Facebook page.
“All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about an alleged missile attack by Russia on the railway station in Kramatorsk city on April 8 are a provocation and absolutely untrue,” the statement said.
It maintained that the Russian armed forces had no plans to carry out any attacks on the city that day.
The Russians also claimed that the Tochka-U tactical missiles, the wreckage of which was found near the Kramatorsk railway station and published by eyewitnesses, are used by the Ukrainian armed forces only.
On March 14, 2022, a Tochka-U missile struck the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 people on the spot and injuring another 36 civilians, the statement said.
Published : April 09, 2022
