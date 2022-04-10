'Welcome back to Purana Pakistan': Politicians react to PM Imran's ouster

Over a month after the no-confidence motion was tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8, members of the National Assembly finally cast their votes to make Imran Khan the first prime minister in the country's history to be ousted through a vote of no confidence.

As had been the case over the last several months, the result of the vote received a mixed response, ranging from the ecstatic to the disappointed and from the angry to the hilariously funny.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tweeted that "The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal & repair."