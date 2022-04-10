No Metro Manila lockdowns for the 1st time since 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Even across the nation, only four households, with seven COVID-19 infected individuals, in the Cordillera Administrative Region, remained on granular lockdown, as of April 8.



The Philippine National Police, however, reported that there were still 292 quarantine control points throughout the country, but none in Metro Manila nor Central Luzon.



While previously called by different names — localized enhanced community quarantine, pocket lockdown, special concern lockdown — Metro Manila local governments have been implementing granular lockdowns since 2020, based on their own set of rules.

The local governments usually close off a barangay, street, establishment, compound or household where clustering of COVID-19 cases has been detected.

During a lockdown, which usually lasts from several days up to two weeks, authorities conduct mass testing on all residents in the area to detect even asymptomatic cases.