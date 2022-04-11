Tue, April 12, 2022

international

French presidential election race 'very open' in Macron-Le Pen face-off: analyst

France's centrist leader Emmanuel Macron will take his hunt for extra votes on Monday to the industrial heartlands of northern France, a blue-collar stronghold of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen who he will face in an April 24 presidential runoff vote.

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 runoff between the pro-European economic liberal and euro-skeptic nationalist

Left-wing voters will be crucial to determining the outcome of the election. Third-placed challenger, hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon, told supporters not one single vote should go to the far right but stopped short of endorsing Macron.

An interior ministry count showed that with 97% of votes counted, Macron had won 27.60% of voters' support. Le Pen secured 23.41% and Melenchon 21.95%.

Polls predict a close-fought second round with one survey projecting Macron will win with just 51% of the vote and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.

Related News

Published : April 11, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Published : Apr 12, 2022

NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Latest News

Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

Published : Apr 12, 2022

SET Index predicted to dip on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate hike

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Baht opens lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.