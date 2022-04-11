French presidential election race 'very open' in Macron-Le Pen face-off: analyst

An interior ministry count showed that with 97% of votes counted, Macron had won 27.60% of voters' support. Le Pen secured 23.41% and Melenchon 21.95%.

Polls predict a close-fought second round with one survey projecting Macron will win with just 51% of the vote and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.