French presidential election race 'very open' in Macron-Le Pen face-off: analyst

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 runoff between the pro-European economic liberal and euro-skeptic nationalist
Left-wing voters will be crucial to determining the outcome of the election. Third-placed challenger, hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon, told supporters not one single vote should go to the far right but stopped short of endorsing Macron.
An interior ministry count showed that with 97% of votes counted, Macron had won 27.60% of voters' support. Le Pen secured 23.41% and Melenchon 21.95%.
Polls predict a close-fought second round with one survey projecting Macron will win with just 51% of the vote and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : Reuters
