Tue, April 12, 2022

international

North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader

North Korea unveiled a new portrait of state leader Kim Jong Un at a national meeting on Sunday (April 10) to commemorate 10 years of Kim’s rule, as part of events expected to be held within the week to showcase the regime's power.

In a speech during the meeting, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim, said the North Korean leader "has finally achieved a historic goal of completing the state's nuclear power programme."

Kim assumed power after his father Kim Jong Il died in December 2011. Monday (April 11) marked 10 years since the younger Kim was elected as the top party and state leader. In practice, only one candidate appears on each ballot in North Korean elections and the Kim family has ruled the country for its entire history.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, four of which during Kim Jong Un's rule. Tensions in the Korean peninsula have sharply escalated after North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Feb. 26 and March 4 that involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that the country is developing, and as it conducted a full ICBM test – the first since 2017 – on March 24.

Related News

Published : April 11, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Published : Apr 12, 2022

NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Latest News

Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

Published : Apr 12, 2022

SET Index predicted to dip on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate hike

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Baht opens lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.