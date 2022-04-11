North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, four of which during Kim Jong Un's rule. Tensions in the Korean peninsula have sharply escalated after North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Feb. 26 and March 4 that involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that the country is developing, and as it conducted a full ICBM test – the first since 2017 – on March 24.