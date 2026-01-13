GISTDA: THEOS-2A launch fails after PSLV technical issue

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has confirmed that the mission to place the THEOS-2A satellite into orbit failed due to a technical problem during launch.

In a statement dated 13 January 2026, GISTDA said THEOS-2A was launched on 12 January 2026 at 11.48am aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A malfunction occurred near the end of the third stage, causing an abnormality in attitude control and a deviation from the planned flight path. As a result, THEOS-2A and 15 other satellites could not be deployed into orbit as scheduled.

Based on ISRO’s assessment, GISTDA said the rocket and satellites are expected to fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere over the southern Indian Ocean, a remote area far from communities. It said there is no risk to people or property on the ground.