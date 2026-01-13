GISTDA: THEOS-2A launch fails after PSLV technical issue

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has confirmed that the mission to place the THEOS-2A satellite into orbit failed due to a technical problem during launch.
In a statement dated 13 January 2026, GISTDA said THEOS-2A was launched on 12 January 2026 at 11.48am aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A malfunction occurred near the end of the third stage, causing an abnormality in attitude control and a deviation from the planned flight path. As a result, THEOS-2A and 15 other satellites could not be deployed into orbit as scheduled.
Based on ISRO’s assessment, GISTDA said the rocket and satellites are expected to fall back to Earth and burn up in the atmosphere over the southern Indian Ocean, a remote area far from communities. It said there is no risk to people or property on the ground.
GISTDA said THEOS-2A is covered by launch insurance that includes both a rebuild and a relaunch in the event of a failed mission. It said discussions will be held to determine the next steps, and that it will provide further updates once a conclusion is reached.
The statement noted that PSLV has conducted 63 launches, with 60 successful missions, giving a 95.24% success rate, and described this as high by space industry standards. It added that PSLV is designed to deliver satellites to an altitude of around 500 kilometres, consistent with THEOS-2A’s intended orbit.
Although THEOS-2A did not reach orbit due to the technical issue, GISTDA said the project demonstrated the progress of Thai personnel readiness in satellite development. It said GISTDA and its engineers will apply lessons learned from THEOS-2A to develop a new Thai satellite to strengthen space technology capabilities and support national development in multiple dimensions.