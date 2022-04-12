Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

The compromise has rendered a more efficient way for the government to handle services involving large populations.



“There is a reason for the kind of compromise in such laws and we will consult with experts before we think about changing them too,” Lee said, stressing however that embracing the international age system has clear upside in most cases.



Lee referred to a recent Supreme Court decision in a wage dispute complaint where the top court ruled that workers should consider their international age when the company officially communicates to them its plan involving setting extra wages.



“There would be much less confusion if we could have the same idea of what it means to be how old we actually are,” Lee said, noting that the change his team is seeking to take effect would come as early as next year.



And amending the existing laws to see the change is much easier than asking the National Assembly to approve new legislation endorsing the change, Lee said, referring to 2021 and 2019, when two separate lawmakers, respectively, proposed legislation to back the international age system.



The two bills were not signed into law.

“I don’t expect any kind of pushback from the National Assembly this time,” Lee said, noting the parliament, where President Moon Jae-in’s ruling Democratic Party of Korea holds majority control, would not oppose Yoon’s move because the lawmaker who tried the legislation in 2021 was from Moon’s party.



Seven out of 10 Koreans supported the change, according to pollster HanKook Research, which surveyed 1,000 South Korean adults in December last year.



By Choi Si-young