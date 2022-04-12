Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

“We have also placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them… Recently, the news of killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation,” PM Modi said during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners,” he added.

The virtual meet coincides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.

Ahead of a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries.

“This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people,” Biden said in a tweet. PM Modi and Biden would discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.