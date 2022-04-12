Fri, April 15, 2022

international

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of India’s contributions to war-torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material, and said India hopes that the “ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace”.

“We have also placed importance on the safety of the civilian population in Ukraine and the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to them… Recently, the news of killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation,” PM Modi said during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world’s two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners,” he added.

The virtual meet coincides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.

Ahead of a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries.

“This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people,” Biden said in a tweet. PM Modi and Biden would discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said on Sunday.

Both the leaders will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : The Statesman

Nation Thailnad
