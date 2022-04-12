Fri, April 15, 2022

international

Biden cracks down on ghost guns with new rule to tackle gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new rule to rein in ghost guns and ban the manufacturing of such firearms on Monday (April 11) as the administration faces growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the United States.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are not marked with a serial number and are difficult for law enforcement to trace when used to commit a crime.

Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the final rule from the Department of Justice at an event at the White House on Monday. The final rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process for nearly a year and is likely to draw opposition and litigation from gun advocates in the coming weeks.

Biden also nominated Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney from Ohio, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, a senior administration official told reporters.

The announcement is part of a series of measures announced by Biden and the Justice Department in April last year to tackle growing gun violence in the United States and curb mass shootings.

In 2021, there were about 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations - a tenfold increase from 2016, according to statistics shared by the White House.

The Justice Department rule bans unserialized "buy build shoot" kits that individuals can buy online or at a store without a background check and can readily assemble into a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes with the equipment they have at home. It also turns some ghost guns already in circulation into serialized firearms.

Gun deaths increased in 2021 over 2020, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

In 2021 there were 20,726 gun deaths in the United States, not counting suicides by gun, the nonprofit reported. This included 693 mass shootings, defined by four or more people being shot, and claimed 702 lives and injured more than 2,800 people, the group reported.

Related News

Published : April 12, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Quarantined COVID patients sleep in camp beds less than a metre apart in Shanghai

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Troops burn villages in Myanmar heartland, seek to crush resistance

Published : Apr 14, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Russian missile cruiser damaged as ammo on board explodes

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Latest News

Online sites offer satisfaction of virtual water splashing to celebrate Songkran

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Pheu Thai politicians mark Songkran with Thaksin and Yingluck in Dubai

Published : Apr 14, 2022

New NBTC chairman and four commissioners get royal endorsement

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Supachai’s son quits Democrat Party, denies sexually harassing intern

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.