German firm builds floating solar plant on quarry lake

The floating panels will use space that would otherwise lie idle at Quartzwerke, a foundry sands maker in a densely populated region.

They will save 1,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year compared with the same amount of power produced from fossil fuels.

BayWa r.e. plans to bring 1 GW of renewable capacity online this year, it said on Feb. 24 as it published 2021 financial data. The firm focuses on onshore and offshore wind, and also arranges green power purchasing deals for multinational companies.

Parent company BayWa BYWGnx.DE last month said its earnings before interest and tax jumped 26% in 2021 to 267 million euros ($290 million), with 135 million from BayWa r.e.

Swiss infrastructure investor Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) owns 49% of BayWa r.e.