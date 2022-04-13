Sri Lanka defaults on foreign debt Bangladesh’s $200m loan hangs in balance

But that is exactly the position Bangladesh finds itself in after Sri Lanka yesterday announced defaulting on its entire $51 billion of external debt -- an extraordinary move taken to preserve its scarce foreign currency reserves for essential food, fuel and medicine imports.

In March, Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves plummeted to $1.94 billion, just enough to foot a month's import bill, but analysts estimate the usable amount is about $500 million, reports The Financial Times.

The Sri Lankan government was due to make a $36 million interest payment on a 2023 dollar bond on April 18, as well as $42.2 million on a 2028 note, Bloomberg-compiled data show. A $1 billion sovereign bond is maturing on July 25. Now, payment for all is suspended.

Sri Lanka's finance ministry said the suspension was a "last resort" as keeping up with repayments had "become impossible".

In short, the island country with an $80 billion economy is teetering on bankruptcy, thanks to an alchemy of tax cuts, foreign currency-denominated debt pile-up and unforeseeable circumstances like the global coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

And its only way out of the economic, financial and political meltdown -- which has caused widespread misery for Sri Lanka's 22 million people and has compelled them to take to the streets in recent weeks -- is to get help from the International Monetary Fund, which it was wont to as recently as February.