[Philippines] Agaton deaths reach 30; 27 missing

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Storm Agaton (international name: Megi) was expected to further weaken into a low pressure area as it remained within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The weather disturbance was seen interacting with Typhoon “Basyang,” (international name: Malakas) which stayed briefly within the PAR on Tuesday morning before heading out farther 1,390 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

National and local disaster agencies reported 27 missing and five more deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 30 since the storm made landfall in Guiuan, Samar province, on Sunday, with sustained winds of 65 km per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The military said responders from the police, Coast Guard, and Army personnel had retrieved 25 bodies following landslides in the mountainous areas of Baybay City, Leyte, one of the hardest-hit provinces.

Verified drone footage shared on Facebook showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed the village of Bunga in Baybay. At least one person died and 21 people were reported missing in the village, which had been reduced to a few rooftops poking through the mud.

Rescue efforts were also focused on the nearby village of Kantagnos, which an official said had been hit by two landslides.

Some residents managed to escape or were pulled out of the mud alive, but many were still feared trapped.