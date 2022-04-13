Fri, April 15, 2022

India ready to offer foodgrains to other nations: PM

Referring to his talk to the US president Joe Biden last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he had told the American leader that India can offer foodgrains for sending to other countries if WTO rules are relaxed to permit such a move.

By the grace of Maa Annapoorna, Indian farmers were already taking care of the world in the matter of foodgrains, he said while inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat today via video conferencing. The PM also performed the Bhumipujan of Hiramani ArogyaDham of Jansahayak Trust during the event.

Modi noted that in the country’s culture, food, health and education were always given great importance and today Shri Annapurnadham has expanded these elements.

The new facilities that were coming up will benefit the common people of Gujarat a great deal especially the facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, blood bank with a 24-hour blood supply would serve a great need.

The PM praised the vaccination campaign in Gujarat and reiterated the need to promote skill development as per the needs of the latest trends in industrial development.

Noting the adverse impact on the finances of the dialysis patients, the PM emphasised spreading the facility of free dialysis in all the districts of the country.

Published : April 13, 2022

By : The Statesman

