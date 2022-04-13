U.S. inflation surges 8.5 pct in March, hitting fresh four-decade high

The latest data is another reminder that inflation has been persistently high, which would warrant the U.S. Federal Reserve's more aggressive rate hikes at its upcoming policy meetings.

The CPI, which measures the prices of a basket of goods and services from gasoline to groceries and rent, came in at 8.5 per cent in March, slightly higher than the estimated 8.4 per cent.

The CPI climbed 1.2 per cent last month, said the Labor Department, adding that rising costs of energy, living and food due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and supply chain interruptions contributed to the inflation jump.