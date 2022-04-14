Suspect in NYC subway shooting arrested

The suspect, Frank James, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after police received a tip, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference.

James, 62, is suspected of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun at least 33 times in the subway during Tuesday morning rush hour, police said.

The attack left more than 20 people injured, 10 of them from gunfire, though none were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

James has been charged with violating a federal prohibition on "terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems," Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said at the press conference, adding "if convicted, he will face a sentence of up to life imprisonment."