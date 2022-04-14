Wed, April 20, 2022

international

1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russian Defense Ministry

Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol City as Russia's strike on Ukrainian military targets with high-precision weapons continues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Video released by the ministry on Wednesday showed a Russian warship firing missiles from the waters of the Black Sea.

The ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that 1,026 soldiers from Ukraine's 36th marine brigade, including 162 officers, had laid down their arms near the Ilyich iron and steelworks in Mariupol.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia has fully taken the port of Mariupol from the Azov battalion and freed all hostages. The rest of the Ukrainian forces and the Nazis are all sieged and unable to escape.

The Ukrainian armed forces said on Wednesday that the fighting in Mariupol was going on, but didn't mention the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Wednesday on social media that the 36th marine brigade successfully reinforced troops in the city of Mariupol.

Also on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that if attacks on Russian territory continue, its forces will strike at places in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, the governor of Russia's Kursk region said that frontier guards in the region bordering Ukraine had come under fire, and the Russian forces fired back. No casualties or property damage was caused.

