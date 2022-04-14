Quarantined COVID patients sleep in camp beds less than a metre apart in Shanghai

"This centre is so crowded, everyone is less than a metre apart," the person said. "How do you expect anyone to get better?"

Shanghai has been strictly enforcing quarantine policy, converting schools, recently finished apartment blocks and vast exhibition halls into centres, the largest of which can hold 50,000 people. Authorities said last week they have set up over 60 such facilities. The city reported a new record of 27,719 coronavirus cases on Thursday.