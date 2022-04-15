[Vietnam] Deputy foreign minister arrested in bribery case involving repatriation flights

The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on Thursday launched an investigation into the senior government official.

The arrest is the latest development in the investigation into bribery accusations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department and other authorities.

Two other men were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. They are Phạm Trung Kiên, an officer of the Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Equipment and Projects, and Vũ Anh Tuấn, a former official of the Ministry of Public Security's Department of Immigration.

In January, the Investigation Security Agency launched an official investigation into the bribery case. It issued documents to start criminal proceedings against and detain four other officials of the Consular Department for “taking bribes” in line with Article 354 of the Penal Code.

They are Nguyễn Thị Hương Lan, head of the Consular Department; Đỗ Hoàng Tùng, deputy head of the department; Lê Tuấn Anh, chief of the department’s office; and Lưu Tuấn Dũng, deputy head of the citizen protection desk at the department.