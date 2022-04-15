Sales soar for Ukrainian stamp depicting standoff with Russian warship

"If you strike the right cord people will like it. So, I believe it's the right cord for people and it shows," Ukrainian Director-General of Ukrposhta National Post Operator, Ihor Smilianskyi, said. "I think it shows the resilience of people. It shows how Ukrainians will fight and win."

Russia said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship were evacuated on Thursday and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

Russia's defence ministry said the fire on the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been contained but left the ship badly damaged. It did not acknowledge the ship, which had more than 500 sailors on board, had been attacked and said the cause of the fire was under investigation

Ukraine's southern military command said that it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile and that it had started to sink.

Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.