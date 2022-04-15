Wed, April 20, 2022

international

Sales soar for Ukrainian stamp depicting standoff with Russian warship

Ukrainians formed long queues outside Kyiv's main post office on Thursday (April 14) to buy postage stamps of Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture to a Russian ship, following the news that the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, was badly damaged when ammunition on board blew up.

"An important event happened yesterday. Our Armed Forces destroyed the aggressor's flagman ship. I think this event has to have a place in everyone's memory.," Ukrainian sales director Yevhen said.

The postage stamp is designed after a Ukrainian service member Roman Gribov, who was captured by Russian troops on an island after defying Russian forces with the message: “Russian warship, go f**k yourself”.

Gribov was one of a group of border guards who defied a Russian warship calling on them to surrender near tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

 

 

 

"If you strike the right cord people will like it. So, I believe it's the right cord for people and it shows," Ukrainian Director-General of Ukrposhta National Post Operator, Ihor Smilianskyi, said. "I think it shows the resilience of people. It shows how Ukrainians will fight and win."

Russia said the crew of its Black Sea fleet flagship were evacuated on Thursday and measures were being taken to tow the stricken ship back to port, after an explosion of ammunition on board that Ukraine said was caused by a missile strike.

Russia's defence ministry said the fire on the Soviet-era missile cruiser Moskva had been contained but left the ship badly damaged. It did not acknowledge the ship, which had more than 500 sailors on board, had been attacked and said the cause of the fire was under investigation

Ukraine's southern military command said that it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile and that it had started to sink.

Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.

Published : April 15, 2022

By : Reuters

