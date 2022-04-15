UK's Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth

Harry, who moved to the United States with Meghan, did not attend last month's memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April last year.

His non-attendance followed a disagreement with the government over security protection.

The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from mobility problems and did not attend the annual Maundy Service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Thursday. She will also not attend an Easter Sunday service at Windsor.